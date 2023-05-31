Police were called to the Canton Road office of a mainland company on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police arrest alleged triad leader, 34 others after gang storms office in suspected bid to recover HK$19 million lost on stocks

  • Police alerted after suspected triad members led by ‘Temple Street Long’ rushed into Tsim Sha Tsui office to collect HK$19 million, source says
  • Gang was waiting in office for arrival of client, who did not show up after apparently learning of the officers’ presence, insider adds

Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:45pm, 31 May, 2023

