Police were called to the Canton Road office of a mainland company on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police arrest alleged triad leader, 34 others after gang storms office in suspected bid to recover HK$19 million lost on stocks
- Police alerted after suspected triad members led by ‘Temple Street Long’ rushed into Tsim Sha Tsui office to collect HK$19 million, source says
- Gang was waiting in office for arrival of client, who did not show up after apparently learning of the officers’ presence, insider adds
Police were called to the Canton Road office of a mainland company on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP