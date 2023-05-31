Latest figures show the force handled 7,361 reports of technology-related crimes between January and March this year. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Scammers swindled HK$830 million from Hong Kong cyber fraud victims in first 3 months of year
- Figures show reports of cybercrime between January and March rose by 59 per cent compared with same period last year
- Police mount two-week operation to combat case surge, resulting in 153 arrests
