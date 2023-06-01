The entrance to one of Amnesty International’s offices in Hong Kong, which closed in 2021. Photo: AFP
How did Amnesty International fumble case of ‘missing’ Uygur in Hong Kong? Lack of rigour in verifying information may be to blame, industry insider says
- Group was slammed by authorities over claim Abuduwaili Abudureheman had disappeared in city, only to admit he never left South Korea
- Organisation may have lost sources in city after closing offices, insider says, adding families of missing people should be contacted before making public appeals
