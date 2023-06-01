Hong Kong police have arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of animal cruelty, some 13 hours after two cats fell to their deaths from a public housing estate. A security guard at about 6am on Wednesday told officers the felines had been found dead outside Lok Wong House, part of Tsz Lok Estate, near Sheung Fung Street in Tsz Wan Shan, the force on Thursday said. An initial investigation found the two cats had fallen from a height, police added. Officers on Wednesday evening arrested the woman at Wong Tai Sin district, detaining her for animal cruelty, which is punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$200,000 (US$25,535) fine. The woman was granted bail, pending further investigation, and must report to police later this month. Officers from the force’s Wong Tai Sin criminal investigation unit are handling the case. Hong Kong dog dies from head injuries after alleged brutal abuse Hong Kong last month witnessed a string of animal cruelty cases, including the death of a nine-year-old Yorkshire terrier on May 8, a week after undergoing an operation to remove 18 fragments in its skull. The dog was believed to have been brutally abused. Police are searching for the boyfriend of the pet owner’s mother in connection with the case. The Post had earlier learned the man had left Hong Kong. A day after the dog’s death, officers arrested a Greek woman over a separate case of alleged animal cruelty after her 10-month-old Maltese died. A 22-year-old man was arrested on May 3 on suspicion of ill-treating his husky in another case. The incident came to light after an online video showed someone briefly attempting to strangle the dog using the flap of a metal cage as the animal hung its head outside the container through an opening. Hong Kong man arrested on suspicion of breaking wings of wild pigeon Police on May 17 also arrested a 66-year-old man for allegedly breaking a wild pigeon’s wings, after the bird was discovered at a public housing estate in Tseung Kwan O. According to the force, the man was believed to be the same man featured in a video showing the suspected ill-treatment of another pigeon at the same estate a day before. The pigeons could have caused a nuisance and hygiene problems at King Lam Estate, leading the suspect to commit the alleged abuse, police said at the time.