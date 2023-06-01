As bags of offal were being transferred from the barge onto the fishing boat at about 8pm, customs officers moved in and intercepted the three vessels.

Upon seeing the customs vessels, the fishing boat sped off but was intercepted before leaving the city’s waters, Chan said.

Inspector Ho Ting-chung of customs’ syndicate crimes investigation bureau said officers found nearly 40 tonnes of frozen offal with an estimated value of HK$4 million during the operation.

He said the barge had no refrigeration on board, raising concerns over the condition of the offal.

The nine men were detained on suspicion of attempting to export unmanifested cargo – an offence punishable by up to seven years in jail and a HK$2 million fine under the Import and Export Ordinance.

A source familiar with the case said the smuggling operation was designed to evade mainland tariffs and import restrictions.

He said the seized items were subject to mainland tariffs of about 70 per cent and smugglers could have evaded HK$2.8 million in taxes if the goods were successfully delivered across the border.

As of Thursday afternoon, the nine men were still being held for questioning. According to the Customs and Excise Department, the investigation was ongoing and further arrests could not be ruled out.

Customs confiscated HK$1.3 billion worth of contraband products in 226 smuggling cases last year. Goods travelling between Hong Kong and the mainland accounted for about 86 per cent of total reports.

Among the items smuggled from the city to the mainland, electronic products such as mobile phones and computers were the most commonly seized, followed by food, according to customs.

In 2021, they seized more than HK$2.3 billion in illicit goods in 233 smuggling cases. The mainland-Hong Kong smuggling cases accounted for about 94 per cent of the total reports.

