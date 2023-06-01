A carnival organised by pro-Beijing groups will be held in Victoria Park over the weekend. Photo: Sam Tsang
5,000 Hong Kong police officers to patrol streets to guard against unauthorised gatherings on anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown

  • Officers will patrol streets, set up roadblocks and conduct stop-and-search checks at ‘high-risk locations’ over weekend, according to sources
  • Security around Victoria Park, where the annual commemorative candlelight vigil used to take place, will be ramped up, insider says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:00am, 2 Jun, 2023

