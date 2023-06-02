Watches were among the 78,000 counterfeit products discovered in the two-week operation. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$44 million worth of fake goods, with luxury brands Rolex, Chanel and Patek Philippe among haul
- Officers discover 78,000 counterfeit products in 22 cases in two-week operation code-named ‘Tracer’
- Products were intended to be sent to places such as Dubai, Germany and the US, source says
Watches were among the 78,000 counterfeit products discovered in the two-week operation. Photo: Jelly Tse