Watches were among the 78,000 counterfeit products discovered in the two-week operation. Photo: Jelly Tse
Watches were among the 78,000 counterfeit products discovered in the two-week operation. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seizes HK$44 million worth of fake goods, with luxury brands Rolex, Chanel and Patek Philippe among haul

  • Officers discover 78,000 counterfeit products in 22 cases in two-week operation code-named ‘Tracer’
  • Products were intended to be sent to places such as Dubai, Germany and the US, source says

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:06pm, 2 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Watches were among the 78,000 counterfeit products discovered in the two-week operation. Photo: Jelly Tse
Watches were among the 78,000 counterfeit products discovered in the two-week operation. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE