The Causeway Bay scene of a lone wolf knife attack on a police officer on the 2021 anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong law student from mainland China remanded in custody after being charged for publicly mourning ‘lone wolf’ attacker who knifed police officer
- Zheng Yuxuan, 23, is refused bail after she appears at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court charged with sedition under colonial-era law
- It is alleged she laid flowers and placed candles and pictures near Causeway Bay scene of the attack two years ago
