A protestor arrested by police officers at the height of the disturbances at the Polytechnic University campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong trio jailed for up to 5 years, 2 months for rioting as police laid siege to PolyU at height of 2019 anti-government protests
- West Kowloon Court judge tells men they were involved in serious offences that endangered public safety
- Another accused given up to three years in detention centre as she was only 16 at the time
