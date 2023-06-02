A protestor arrested by police officers at the height of the disturbances at the Polytechnic University campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
A protestor arrested by police officers at the height of the disturbances at the Polytechnic University campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong trio jailed for up to 5 years, 2 months for rioting as police laid siege to PolyU at height of 2019 anti-government protests

  • West Kowloon Court judge tells men they were involved in serious offences that endangered public safety
  • Another accused given up to three years in detention centre as she was only 16 at the time

Brian Wong and Fiona Chow

Updated: 9:58pm, 2 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A protestor arrested by police officers at the height of the disturbances at the Polytechnic University campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
A protestor arrested by police officers at the height of the disturbances at the Polytechnic University campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE