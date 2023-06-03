Hong Kong’s leader has expressed sadness over the fatal stabbing of two women at a shopping mall on Friday, stressing the incident was an individual case and vowing authorities would uphold law and order. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Saturday expressed his deep condolences to the victims’ families, a day after the two women were attacked by a knife-wielding assailant at Plaza Hollywood in Diamond Hill. The suspect was later subdued and arrested by police. “I am saddened by the murder … Police have arrested the suspect and will spare no efforts in investigating the case,” he said in a statement. Stressing that the incident was an “individual case”, Lee said authorities would continue to uphold law and order in the city. 2 women stabbed to death in brutal knife attack at Hong Kong shopping mall The city’s leader also urged the public not to share footage of the incident, as people could feel disturbed after viewing the clips. “I understand that some people may feel disturbed and worried after learning about the incident … I urge people to stop sharing the relevant video clips and instead show more love and care to their friends and family,” he said. “Those who feel emotionally disturbed should seek professional help.” A medical source said the suspect suffered from schizophrenia and had received treatment at a public specialist outpatient clinic in Kwai Chung. The man had been scheduled for a session at the clinic on Tuesday and had last visited the centre on March 7, the source added. The Social Welfare Department said it was “highly concerned” by the incident and had approached the families of the suspect and two victims. A mobile service counter would also be set up by the department near an entrance of the shopping centre to help support those suffering from emotional distress, it said. The department added that the stand would run from 11.45am to 6pm on Saturday, with pamphlets being handed out and clinical psychologists offering on-site emotional counselling to those in need. Hong Kong man, 66, suspected to have killed himself after choking ill daughter, 39 It urged people who were emotionally disturbed by the incident to call its hotline at 23432255 or contact Hong Kong Red Cross at 51645040 for assistance. The Hospital Authority also encouraged Hongkongers to call its 24-hour mental health hotline at 2466 7350, saying extra manpower would be on call to offer emotional support. Plaza Hollywood said it was deeply saddened by the two women’s deaths and would help police with their investigation. It added that staff and mall tenants would receive psychological support, while the venue would suspend promotional activities for one week, starting from Saturday. At the shopping centre, more than a dozen residents on Saturday laid flowers at the scene to commemorate the two victims. Recalling the attack, Choi, a saleswoman at Sasa Cosmetics, said the two victims had visited the store beforehand. She said she was still terrified by the incident. “I heard the noise and quickly hid myself, I dared not look at the scene,” she said. “But the moment he stabbed the women was stuck in my head last night.” Lam, a 62-year-old teacher who lives in the neighbourhood, was among those who came to the mall to express her condolences. “I did not know them in person, but I feel really sorry for them,” she said. “I hope stores can be more alert about selling knives to people.” Although shocked by the incident, Lam said she would not stop visiting the mall and had reminded her family to stay vigilant in crowded places. Ada Ng, a 13-year-old student, said she was horrified by the incident. “The attacker was so cruel … there was blood everywhere when he pulled the knife out of one of the victim’s bodies,” she said. “It’s very hard to imagine that this had happened until we saw the video.” Ng said her school had asked students to pray for the victims and not to watch the video. According to police, a preliminary investigation had found “no concrete evidence” to suggest the victims had any ties to the assailant. Mall security camera footage circulating online showed the man coming up behind the two shoppers shortly after 5pm and repeatedly stabbing one of them in a sustained attack that continued for nearly a minute. Hong Kong murder suspect committed suicide after fleeing to Japan Nobody comes to help for the duration of the attack, while the second woman tried to repeatedly intervene, only to be slashed at and stabbed herself. The woman initially attacked was stabbed more than 25 times. Police said the two women, friends aged 22 and 26, were already unconscious as they were taken to United Christian Hospital, where they were certified dead about an hour after the attack.