Hong Kong shocked by brutal double daylight murder at shopping mall. The Post breaks down what you need to know

  • Footage of fatal stabbing of two women at shopping centre in Diamond Hill has gone viral online, prompting safety concerns among residents
  • Crisis expert advises bystanders caught up in violent attacks to put personal safety first before attempting to help victims

Sammy HeungJeffie Lam
Sammy Heung Fiona Chow and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 3:19pm, 3 Jun, 2023

