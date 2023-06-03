Police have arrested a man with a history of mental illness after he threatened neighbours with a pair of knives, the Post has learned. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Hong Kong man suffering from psychosis’ arrested after threatening neighbours with knives
- Source says neighbour complained to police that ‘man wearing pyjamas was standing outside his flat holding two knives’
- Suspect left scene before police arrived, but was found outside housing complex after officers searched the area
Police have arrested a man with a history of mental illness after he threatened neighbours with a pair of knives, the Post has learned. Photo: Dickson Lee