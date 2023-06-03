Flowers are placed in Hong Kong’s Plaza Hollywood shopping centre where two women were stabbed to death on Friday. Photo: Emily Hung
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘I’m definitely not a hero,’ says Hong Kong chef who hit knife-wielding attacker to ‘stop him from hurting people’

  • Chef, 64, grabbed two stools from restaurant and hit attacker who ‘looked shocked’ and took step forward
  • ‘It was terrifying, but I wanted to stop him from hurting any other people,’ he says

Emily Hung
Updated: 5:25pm, 3 Jun, 2023

