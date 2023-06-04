The house at which the two female victims were said to have stayed, in Lung Mei Tsuen in Tai Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong mall murders: 2 victims of brutal knife attack lived ‘just 300 metres’ from Abby Choi village house
- Pair said to have shared space with another couple in three-storey property in village at which remains of model Choi were found in earlier horror case
- Residents express shock at latest grim news, one says shopping centre where attack took place is popular park-and-ride location for people in area
