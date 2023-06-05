The suspect arrives at Kwun Tong Court on Monday in a police vehicle amid security presence. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong mall stabbing: court orders psychiatric review for jobless man facing 2 counts of murder
- Court hears Szeto Sing-kwong, 39, attacked two women at Plaza Hollywood in Diamond Hill on Friday
- Case adjourned to June 19
The suspect arrives at Kwun Tong Court on Monday in a police vehicle amid security presence. Photo: Sam Tsang
A Hong Kong court on Monday ordered a psychiatric examination for a jobless man facing two counts of murder after he allegedly stabbed two women to death in an attack at a shopping centre last week.
Szeto Sing-kwong, 39, was escorted to Kwun Tong Court in the morning, where the allegations against him were read. Appearing calm and composed, he confirmed that he understood the charges.
Szeto is accused of murdering Fong Hiu-Tung, and Lau Kai-hei on June 2 near outlets Hong Kong Chess, Go Academy and Sanrio Gift Gate at Plaza Hollywood in Diamond Hill.
The prosecution asked for a two-week adjournment to obtain two psychiatric reports to determine if the defendant would be fit for plea.
The legal procedure is to assess if an accused can comprehend the course of criminal proceedings, based on their mental health.
Szeto was represented by lawyers in court.
Acting principal magistrate Cheang Kei-hong ordered the defendant to be remanded at Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre while being examined by psychiatrists.
The case has been adjourned to June 19.