Hong Kong freelance producer Bao Choy embraces supporters after her appeal win. Photo: Elson Li
First Hong Kong reporter convicted over search on government vehicle registry wins appeal, court rules journalism a valid reason to access records

  • Court of Final Appeal overturns ruling on Bao Choy Yuk-ling, who had produced a documentary for RTHK on police’s response to a 2019 mob attack in Yuen Long
  • She was earlier fined for knowingly making false statements to transport authorities to use car database, raising concerns over press freedom

Brian Wong

Updated: 11:24am, 5 Jun, 2023

