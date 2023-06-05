Hong Kong freelance producer Bao Choy embraces supporters after her appeal win. Photo: Elson Li
First Hong Kong reporter convicted over search on government vehicle registry wins appeal, court rules journalism a valid reason to access records
- Court of Final Appeal overturns ruling on Bao Choy Yuk-ling, who had produced a documentary for RTHK on police’s response to a 2019 mob attack in Yuen Long
- She was earlier fined for knowingly making false statements to transport authorities to use car database, raising concerns over press freedom
