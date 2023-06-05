The crime scene outside Sogo in Causeway Bay where a man stabbed a police officer and killed himself on July 1, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong student, 22, remanded ahead of sentencing after admitting urging others to imitate police stabbing on social media

  • Yip Sin-man pleads guilty to incitement to wound with intent at District Court
  • Student among three arrested over comments made after attack in 2021, where 50-year-old man stabbed a constable

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:04pm, 5 Jun, 2023

