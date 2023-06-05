Hong Kong police have arrested four men for allegedly accessing the city’s organ donor system and cancelling the registrations of some people, including government officials, lawmakers and artistes, without their consent. The arrests were made on Monday in various districts following a surge of withdrawals from the register between December and April, after the government said it hoped to establish a cross-border donation mechanism . Among the 5,785 withdrawal applications received during the period, more than 2,900 of were found to be invalid as they were filed by individuals who were not on the register. The four local men were arrested in Kennedy Town, Mong Kok and Kwai Chung for allegedly accessing a computer with dishonest or criminal intent. What’s behind wave of withdrawals from Hong Kong organ donor register? The suspects included an electronics technician, 45, and his brother, 47, who is self-employed. The other two were a student, 19, and an interior design assistant, 22, who were not known to have connections. Officers from the force’s cyber security and technology crime bureau also seized five mobile phones and three tablets or laptops. The operation was continuing and further arrests were possible, the bureau’s Superintendent Wilson Tam Wai-shun said. Tam said the registration system had been disrupted in three ways. Some of the suspects had allegedly stolen personal information of other people to apply to cancel donor registrations, he said. Others had randomly used different names and Hong Kong identity card numbers to apply for withdrawals. Tam added some inappropriate messages, including profanities, were used in the attempts to cancel registrations. Hong Kong to benefit from proposed organ donation scheme with mainland: experts The men were suspected of obtaining personal information such as ID card numbers of the individuals targeted, including people doxxed in the past, through online channels. “These innocent individuals who were not aware of the cancellations included former and incumbent government officials, lawmakers, artistes and also several ordinary citizens,” Tam said, adding that information of some deceased people was also used. “These childish and harmful actions not only have the potential to affect the chances of patients who truly need organ donation, but also add to the workload of Department of Health personnel to deal with these false applications.” Police to target organ donation rumour mongers, Hong Kong health chief warns Tam said the suspects could also have violated the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance for using information without the subject’s approval. He said investigators had not found any signs of a syndicate behind the suspects’ actions, and believed one of their motives was to have fun. The unusual surge in cancellations prompted Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu to order police to investigate, condemning the behaviour as a “shameful and disgraceful” abuse of the registry system on May 23. Hong Kong’s health minister later revealed that authorities were considering requiring organ donors to verify their identity.