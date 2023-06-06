The injunction targets anyone trying to incite others into fighting for Hong Kong independence. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest song to be banned? Government files court injunction against promoting tune

  • High Court asked to restrain ‘broadcasting, performing, printing, publishing, selling, offering for sale, distributing, disseminating, displaying or reproducing song in any way’
  • Injunction also targets anyone inciting others to separate city from mainland, commit a seditious act or insult national anthem

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:35pm, 6 Jun, 2023

The injunction targets anyone trying to incite others into fighting for Hong Kong independence. Photo: Felix Wong
