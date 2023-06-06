The Court of Final Appeal rules journalism is a valid reason for news producer Bao Choy to access the official records. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader John Lee praises ‘fair and just’ judiciary after top court quashes journalist’s conviction over vehicle registry search

  • Chief Executive John Lee pledges review to improve search procedures for car registration database after top court ruling on Bao Choy’s case
  • ‘Similar searches involving other departments will also be examined in the same spirit,’ Lee says

Kahon Chan

Updated: 2:00pm, 6 Jun, 2023

