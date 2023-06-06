Khaw Kim Sun (centre) was found guilty of murdering his wife and daughter. Photo: Dickson Lee
Yoga ball murders: Hong Kong court gives ex-professor convicted of killing wife, daughter last chance to clear his name
- Top court raises concerns about how trial judge handled key piece of missing evidence in her directions to jury
- Khaw Kim Sun was earlier found guilty of murdering wife and daughter by placing leaking inflatable ball containing carbon monoxide in car boot
