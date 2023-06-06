More than 1,000 CBD products have been seized since the city-wide ban came into effect. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police arrest 9 suspects and seize more than 1,000 cannabidiol products since the citywide ban came into force
- Two tourists, among those arrested, had other types of drugs in their possession at time of arrests
- Police also detained 104 people in the Eastern district of Hong Kong on suspicion of fraud, money laundering, and obtaining property by deception
More than 1,000 CBD products have been seized since the city-wide ban came into effect. Photo: Nora Tam