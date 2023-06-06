Six people have been arrested on suspicion of posting messages that provoked hatred of the government and promoted Hong Kong’s independence. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security police arrest 6 over forging signatures, posting seditious messages online

  • Three men and three women, aged 33 to 64, allegedly conspired to forge signatures on documents
  • Two suspects also accused of posting seditious messages on social media

Danny Mok
Updated: 8:57pm, 6 Jun, 2023

