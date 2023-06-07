Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of indecent exposure. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest woman for exposing herself in public places and posting pictures, videos online
- Woman, 40, suspected of appearing in more than 120 obscene photographs and videos featuring public locations since July last year, police say
- Police warn internet is not lawless, say most of city’s legislation can apply to cyber world
