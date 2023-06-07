Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of indecent exposure. Photo: Warton Li
Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of indecent exposure. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest woman for exposing herself in public places and posting pictures, videos online

  • Woman, 40, suspected of appearing in more than 120 obscene photographs and videos featuring public locations since July last year, police say
  • Police warn internet is not lawless, say most of city’s legislation can apply to cyber world

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:03pm, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of indecent exposure. Photo: Warton Li
Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of indecent exposure. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE