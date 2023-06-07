Kelvin Ip has been told to stay away from prosecution witnesses and obey a travel ban, save for two dates approved by the court. Photo: Winson Wong
Retired Hong Kong police officer given 8 weeks to consider plea in corruption, misconduct case in connection with 2019 protest overtime pay
- Court extends Kelvin Ip’s bail to allow defence counsel more time to review evidence and offer legal advice
- Former chief inspector faces up to three years jail if found guilty of allegations he knowingly misled force into paying him overtime wages
