The Sham Shui Po flat where a mother is alleged to have killed her three young daughters is cordoned off by police. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong mother accused of murder of 3 young daughters still in psychiatric hospital, court hears

  • Rehman Aamina Ur, 29, charged with killing daughters aged two, four and five, misses court appearance as she is still in Castle Peak Hospital
  • Magistrate adjourns case until June 12, or sooner if doctors discharge Ur from hospital

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:57pm, 7 Jun, 2023

