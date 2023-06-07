The Sham Shui Po flat where a mother is alleged to have killed her three young daughters is cordoned off by police. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong mother accused of murder of 3 young daughters still in psychiatric hospital, court hears
- Rehman Aamina Ur, 29, charged with killing daughters aged two, four and five, misses court appearance as she is still in Castle Peak Hospital
- Magistrate adjourns case until June 12, or sooner if doctors discharge Ur from hospital
