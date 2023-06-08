Ex-district councillor Wong Chun-yeung was brought before the court two days before his 29th birthday. Photo: Facebook/Wong Chun-yeung
Former Hong Kong district councillor remanded in custody over alleged HK$100,000 phone scam on elderly woman

  • Wong Chun-yeung, nicknamed Sheep, 28, is accused of pretending to be woman’s son in a phone conversation, claiming he had been arrested and requiring bail money
  • Wong, now unemployed, won a seat in the Islands District Council in the 2019 election which ended in a landslide victory for the opposition

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:31pm, 8 Jun, 2023

