Chow Hang-tung is currently detained in the maximum-security Tai Lam Prison. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s top court allows appeal against decision to acquit Tiananmen vigil group member of incitement
- Justice department’s appeal against Chow Hang-tung’s acquittal approved as case involves points of ‘great and general importance’, three judges say
- Chow’s conviction was quashed in December by a High Court judge
