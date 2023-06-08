Chow Hang-tung is currently detained in the maximum-security Tai Lam Prison. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s top court allows appeal against decision to acquit Tiananmen vigil group member of incitement

  • Justice department’s appeal against Chow Hang-tung’s acquittal approved as case involves points of ‘great and general importance’, three judges say
  • Chow’s conviction was quashed in December by a High Court judge

Brian Wong

Updated: 2:29pm, 8 Jun, 2023

