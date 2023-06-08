The baby pug was said to have lasted about 24 hours after being rescued, but succumbed eventually to its condition. Photo: Facebook/ LAP (Lifelong Animal Protection Charity)
The baby pug was said to have lasted about 24 hours after being rescued, but succumbed eventually to its condition. Photo: Facebook/ LAP (Lifelong Animal Protection Charity)
Sick baby pug dies after being found stuffed in plastic bags on Hong Kong hillside, animal group outraged owner ‘didn’t want dog dead in house’

  • Lifelong Animal Protection Charity says owner showed up at its centre and told volunteers not to bring animal in and ‘spread disease’ to other dogs
  • Group saddened by ‘how insignificant life is to some people’, also reveals pet was bought online

Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:50pm, 8 Jun, 2023

