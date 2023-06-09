The West Kowloon Law Courts, where 16 opposition figures will take part in a subversion case against them. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong 47 trial: court finds 16 opposition figures have joint subversion case to answer over unofficial primary
- Three judges, picked by city’s leader to hear trial, say prosecutors have produced sufficient evidence for prima facie case of conspiracy to subvert state power
- Group among 47 politicians, activists charged over alleged plot to paralyse city government, topple chief executive by seizing controlling Legco majority
The West Kowloon Law Courts, where 16 opposition figures will take part in a subversion case against them. Photo: Dickson Lee