The West Kowloon Law Courts, where 16 opposition figures will take part in a subversion case against them. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong 47 trial: court finds 16 opposition figures have joint subversion case to answer over unofficial primary

  • Three judges, picked by city’s leader to hear trial, say prosecutors have produced sufficient evidence for prima facie case of conspiracy to subvert state power
  • Group among 47 politicians, activists charged over alleged plot to paralyse city government, topple chief executive by seizing controlling Legco majority

Brian Wong

Updated: 1:35pm, 9 Jun, 2023

