Police are searching for the assailant behind Thursday’s knife attack. Photo: Handout
Knife attack on Hong Kong stall manager ‘could have been motivated by business dispute’ at public market
- Source says assailant behind Thursday’s incident suspected of being triad member paid to carry out attack
- Two vegetable stalls at public market owned by rival companies, with dispute allegedly sparking at least two attacks on staff members in May last year
Police are searching for the assailant behind Thursday’s knife attack. Photo: Handout