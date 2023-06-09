Supporters use umbrellas to shield Kwong Yiu-man (khaki trousers) at Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho in 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: High Court orders magistrate to revisit acquittal of couple who taunted man later set on fire

  • High Court rules Chan Hoi-wan and husband Kwong Yiu-man wrongly acquitted of disorderly conduct in public due to misinterpretation of law
  • Middle-aged construction worker was set ablaze by radical protesters during demonstration in Ma On Shan on November 11, 2019

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:30pm, 9 Jun, 2023

