Officers on patrol at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong security chief says police will deploy more ‘high-profile’ patrols, urges people to ‘get along’ in light of recent public violence
- Security secretary Chris Tang makes pledge in wake of string of attacks in public areas, some linked to disputes
- He also calls on people to pay more attention to their loved ones so that those under immense stress can seek timely help
