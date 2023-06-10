Chief Inspector Or Wing-yan (left), Superintendent Rick Chan and Senior Inspector Mak Wai-kwong display goods seized during the operation. Photo: Dickson Lee
3 arrested in Hong Kong after 4,400 dodgy credit card transactions made to buy HK$2.7 million worth of goods for resale
- Suspects, aged 20 to 29, were handling infant formula and laundry detergent at a warehouse in Sheung Shui when officers disguised as couriers tracked them down
- Goods bought at online shops of Hong Kong-based retailers using credit card details stolen from holders in France, the US, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand, police say
Chief Inspector Or Wing-yan (left), Superintendent Rick Chan and Senior Inspector Mak Wai-kwong display goods seized during the operation. Photo: Dickson Lee