Investment scams surged in Hong Kong during the first four months of the year, with the largest case involving an accountant who reported losing HK$27 million (US$3.4 million), according to police. From January to April, 1,174 investment scams were reported, rising from 781 cases in the same period last year. Reported losses rose to HK$708.6 million compared with HK$468 million in the first four months of last year. So far this year, police have arrested 64 suspects – 46 men and 18 women – in relation to investment scams. “There isn’t a particular demographic that scammers target. Cases could last from half a year to a few days, but losses suffered aren’t small at all,” Senior Inspector Samuel Lau Siu-po of the force’s commercial crime bureau said. Hong Kong ex-district councillor remanded in custody over alleged phone scam Recent victims ranged in age from 14 to 86. The most serious case involved a 54-year-old accountant who said she lost HK$27 million after a scammer tricked her into making 97 payments into 43 different personal bank accounts in a sham investment deal. The youngest victim was a 14-year-old boy who lost HK$7,500 from investing in a sham cryptocurrency trading platform at the suggestion of a scammer who posed as a friend on social media. The two most common kinds of scam investments involved cryptocurrencies and stocks, with cases of both on the rise. There were 675 cryptocurrency scams reported from January to April, involving HK$416.6 million, and 229 stocks scam reports with total losses of HK$121.9 million. The increase in cases in 2023 continued the rising trend of investment scams, with reported incidents almost doubling to 2,850 last year from 1,511 in 2021. However, losses fell last year to a total of HK$1.86 billion from HK$3.36 billion in 2021 when a few commercial cases incurred exorbitant losses. Senior Inspector Billy Ng Chun-yiu of the commercial crime bureau said scammers usually posed as investment experts, introducing fake mobile investment platforms to victims. “When victims open an account on these platforms, the scammers will instruct them to transfer funds to personal bank accounts to top-up their investment accounts,” he said. “To gain victims’ trust in initial investments, the scammers will produce false records on those accounts as if the victims’ assets have grown.” Victims only realise the truth when they try to withdraw funds from the sham platforms, and the scammers claim there has been a system failure or demand exorbitant handling fees. Hong Kong police warn of surge in investment scams offering mainland Chinese stocks This year’s victims included an 80-year-old woman who said she lost her life savings and inheritance of HK$9.1 million over six months, and a 17-year-old male student who reported that he was scammed out of HK$210,000 over a matter of days. Lau noted that neither discussed their investment decisions with their families, and only revealed what happened after realising they had been scammed. Ng advised people to beware of requests to transfer funds to personal bank accounts, explaining it was the only telltale sign of a scam, as it was often difficult to tell sham investment apps from legitimate ones. Commenting on the rise in scams related to cryptocurrencies, Michelle Yeung Wai-yee, head of investor education and communications at the Investor and Financial Education Council, said Hong Kong had not yet issued licences for cryptocurrency platforms to serve retail investors. Hong Kong company director victim of HK$16 million digital money scam The city’s regulator had only begun to process licence applications for such platforms on June 1. “There are various platforms offering cryptocurrency investments online, but as of June 1, their operations in Hong Kong would be unlicensed,” she said. “Investors need to do their research carefully on the services provided on platforms they use and assess their risks.” Those who receive suspicious calls, or come across online sellers, friend requests, job advertisements and investment websites can go to police’s Scameter to assess risks. The service can be accessed through the CyberDefender website.