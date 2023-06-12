Officers were called in after 5am when red paint was poured on the glass door of a commercial building on Gloucester Road in Wan Chai. BYD’s showroom is next to the entrance.

A source familiar with the case said one assailant was seen pouring red paint and fled before officers arrived. He said an initial investigation suggested the vandals were targeting the showroom.

Soon before 7am, police received a call saying the car park entrance of the BYD service centre on Ping Ha Road in Tin Shui Wai was also covered in red paint.

JC Motor Limited, the exclusive distributor of BYD in Hong Kong, said on Facebook that its showrooms were damaged in the Monday morning attacks and a police investigation was under way.

“The showrooms in Wan Chai, Tsim Sha Tsui and Yuen Long will be closed for two days for repair,” it said.

The company said its Tin Shui Wai store would operate normally, and new car delivery and after-sales service would not be affected.

Police classified the four cases as criminal damage, and no injuries were reported.

Detectives from the New Territories North’s anti-triad squad have been tasked to investigate the motive behind the attacks. So far, no arrests have been made.

