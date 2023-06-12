Hong Kong police search for vandals attacking Shenzhen-based electric vehicles maker BYD’s premises around the city
- Suspects poured red paint on windows and entrances of showrooms and service centre
- A vehicle rammed into rolling shutter at its New Territories showroom, damaging the door and breaking the glass behind it
Hong Kong police were investigating four cases of vandalism that happened within three hours on Monday, targeting three showrooms and a service centre of the Shenzhen-based electric vehicles maker – BYD – across the city.
The first case was reported before 4am when someone noticed red paint had been poured on the window of the Tsim Sha Tsui showroom on Chatham Road South, according to the force. Officers found a paint can beside the shop. The Tsim Sha Tsui store and Wan Chai showrooms began operating in March this year.
About 10 minutes later, officers were called to Hi Yip Street in Yuen Long, where a car had rammed into the rolling shutter at its New Territories showroom. The metal blind had been dented, and a window smashed.
Police said the car used in the attack was found abandoned on the pavement outside the shop.
Officers were called in after 5am when red paint was poured on the glass door of a commercial building on Gloucester Road in Wan Chai. BYD’s showroom is next to the entrance.
A source familiar with the case said one assailant was seen pouring red paint and fled before officers arrived. He said an initial investigation suggested the vandals were targeting the showroom.
Soon before 7am, police received a call saying the car park entrance of the BYD service centre on Ping Ha Road in Tin Shui Wai was also covered in red paint.
JC Motor Limited, the exclusive distributor of BYD in Hong Kong, said on Facebook that its showrooms were damaged in the Monday morning attacks and a police investigation was under way.
“The showrooms in Wan Chai, Tsim Sha Tsui and Yuen Long will be closed for two days for repair,” it said.
The company said its Tin Shui Wai store would operate normally, and new car delivery and after-sales service would not be affected.
Police classified the four cases as criminal damage, and no injuries were reported.
Detectives from the New Territories North’s anti-triad squad have been tasked to investigate the motive behind the attacks. So far, no arrests have been made.
Between January and March this year, police handled 1,214 reports of criminal damage across the city, up 4.3 per cent from 1,164 cases logged in the same period last year.