The song is widely regarded as the unofficial anthem for the 2019 protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill. Photo: Youtube
Hong Kong court postpones hearing over government’s bid to ban ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest song
- High Court delays case until July 21 to allow anyone wishing to defend song a chance to prepare for litigation
- Justice secretary has filed unprecedented bid for injunction to permanently bar anyone from advocating tune
The song is widely regarded as the unofficial anthem for the 2019 protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill. Photo: Youtube
A Hong Kong court has postponed hearing a government request for banning a popular protest song to allow anyone wishing to defend the tune a chance to prepare for litigation.
The High Court on Monday said it now expected to hear substantive arguments on July 21 in support for an injunction against “Glory to Hong Kong”, widely regarded as the unofficial anthem for the 2019 protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.
The justice secretary filed the unprecedented legal bid last week looking to prohibit anyone with a criminal intent from advocating the song by means of “broadcasting, performing, printing, publishing, selling, offering for sale, distributing, disseminating, displaying or reproducing in any way”.
The proposed order targets anyone who intends to incite others to separate Hong Kong from mainland China, commit a seditious act or insult the national anthem “March of the Volunteers”.
The court order, if granted, would also prohibit anyone from playing the song in a manner that was likely to cause it “to be mistaken as the national anthem insofar as the [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] is concerned”, or suggest the city “is an independent state and has a national anthem of her own”.