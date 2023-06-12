Hong Kong police have arrested a man suspected of attacking a woman inside a pedestrian underpass near the Choi Hung MTR station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with knife attack on former boss in pedestrian underpass
- According to police, 43-year-old victim fired suspect hours before she was attacked on her way home from work
- Man acted alone and bought meat cleaver at grocery store in Sham Shui Po before going to wait for his former boss, says chief inspector
