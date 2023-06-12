A man has been sentenced to jail for setting a fire at a Covid testing booth in 2022. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong judge jails man for more than 2 years for setting fire to Covid testing station to protest against pandemic measures
- Judge rejects man’s claims he was airing his grievance over his mother’s death six months before incident
- Accused called on ‘Hongkongers’ to ‘resist’, an expression adopted by protesters in 2019, after he was subdued at the scene
A man has been sentenced to jail for setting a fire at a Covid testing booth in 2022. Photo: Facebook