A man has been sentenced to jail for setting a fire at a Covid testing booth in 2022. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge jails man for more than 2 years for setting fire to Covid testing station to protest against pandemic measures

  • Judge rejects man’s claims he was airing his grievance over his mother’s death six months before incident
  • Accused called on ‘Hongkongers’ to ‘resist’, an expression adopted by protesters in 2019, after he was subdued at the scene

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:47pm, 12 Jun, 2023

