The graffiti was removed from the US consulate walls later on Tuesday morning. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police arrest man for suspected criminal damage after graffiti spray-painted on US consulate
- Words ‘hegemony’ in English and ‘double standards’ in simplified Chinese spray-painted in white on walls and entrance
- Police say they received a report from consulate staff that they stopped a man from causing a nuisance on Tuesday morning
