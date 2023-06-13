The graffiti was removed from the US consulate walls later on Tuesday morning. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police arrest man for suspected criminal damage after graffiti spray-painted on US consulate

  • Words ‘hegemony’ in English and ‘double standards’ in simplified Chinese spray-painted in white on walls and entrance
  • Police say they received a report from consulate staff that they stopped a man from causing a nuisance on Tuesday morning

Sammy Heung
Updated: 10:40am, 13 Jun, 2023

