In the employment scam – known as click farming – applicants are usually told their job is to boost the sales and popularity of a retail outlet or product by using their own money to shop online. The swindlers promise to pay them back with commission.

Victims only realise they have been cheated when they never get the commission or the money they had spent.

Click farming scams pushed the number of online employment fraud cases to 2,884 last year, with total losses of HK$459 million.

The figure is more than four times the HK$85 million swindlers pocketed across 1,063 cases in 2021.

There were 236 cases involving financial losses of HK$10.5 million in 2020.

The police letter said that some crimes were the result of teenagers being deceived by strangers online.

“Apart from financial losses, the psychological impacts on young victims could be significant,” the force said. “In some severe circumstances, victims might even suffer suicidal tendencies.”

Police warned that “summer also provides a golden chance for criminals to reach and poison youngsters via online gaming platforms and social media” because children are more likely to spend time playing online games over the summer holidays.

Officers advised parents to monitor their children when they used a computer and to teach them to recognise and handle illicit information and pitfalls online.

Other advice included checking “the age-appropriate levels and privacy settings of online games” and the use of “privacy and filtering features on operating systems, browsers and social media platforms”.

Police handled 7,361 reports of technology-related crimes between January and March this year, up 59 per cent on the 4,609 cases logged in the same period last year.

The financial losses involved also rose by 5.7 per cent to HK$830 million over the same period in 2022.

Police last year handled 27,923 deception cases of all types where victims were cheated out of a total of HK$4.8 billion.

