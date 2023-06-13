Police display some of the equipment seized in an investigation that led to four men being handed prison sentences on charges including possession of offensive weapons and explosives. Photo:. Edmond So
Hong Kong men jailed over arsenal of weapons seized by police during 2019 anti-government protests
- Four defendants sentenced to up to three years and two months behind bars after haul that included helmets, respirators and home-made shields found by police
- Judge says he had reason to believe the four encouraged ‘rioters’ to confront police and cause widespread damage across city
