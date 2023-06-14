The cash was smuggled into Hong Kong by air passengers over five months. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong customs smashes US$91 million money-laundering racket, 23 local men arrested over cash smuggled from Turkey
- Investigation finds syndicate carried out 41 deliveries of cash involving US$91 million in total from Turkey to Hong Kong between January and May
- Among 23 Hong Kong men arrested are two suspected ringleaders and two core members
