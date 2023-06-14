San Hong Street in Fanling. An initial investigation showed the first-alarm blaze broke out in an upstairs flat, according to the Fire Services Department. Photo: Handout
50 Hong Kong firefighters, paramedics battle blaze that left 3 injured
- Emergency personnel called shortly before 2.30pm after multiple reports of blaze in Fanling
- Eight fire engines and three ambulances deployed to put out fire
