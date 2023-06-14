The student was convicted of intentionally desecrating the Chinese national flag and the Hong Kong flag in Sham Shui Po on October 1, 2022. Photo: Jelly Tse
The student was convicted of intentionally desecrating the Chinese national flag and the Hong Kong flag in Sham Shui Po on October 1, 2022. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong student with autism sent to rehabilitation centre for desecrating national, city flags

  • Wong Chun-lok, 20, began sobbing after learning sentence, saying ‘please do not leave me’ to mother seated in public gallery
  • Defence counsel urged court to consider non-prison sentence, saying Wong had shown remorse

Fiona Chow

Updated: 6:19pm, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The student was convicted of intentionally desecrating the Chinese national flag and the Hong Kong flag in Sham Shui Po on October 1, 2022. Photo: Jelly Tse
The student was convicted of intentionally desecrating the Chinese national flag and the Hong Kong flag in Sham Shui Po on October 1, 2022. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE