National security police have arrested a woman, 64, and man, 30, and seize communications devices over allegations they attempted to pervert the course of justice. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong woman and man arrested on suspicion of perverting course of justice in connection with forgery case
- Woman, 64, among six arrested last week on separate charge of conspiracy to commit forgery
- Two of six, including the woman, also alleged to have made social media posts with seditious intent
National security police have arrested a woman, 64, and man, 30, and seize communications devices over allegations they attempted to pervert the course of justice. Photo: Shutterstock