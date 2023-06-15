Hong Kong police have arrested a delivery man during a drug bust. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police arrest delivery man and seize illegal drugs worth HK$3.6 million, including ketamine, crack cocaine and crystal meth

  • Narcotics found during police raid on two mini-storage centres in industrial building in Tsuen Wan
  • Preliminary investigation suggests delivery man lured with money into using his job to cover up drug trafficking activities

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:10pm, 15 Jun, 2023

