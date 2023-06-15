Hong Kong police have arrested a delivery man during a drug bust. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest delivery man and seize illegal drugs worth HK$3.6 million, including ketamine, crack cocaine and crystal meth
- Narcotics found during police raid on two mini-storage centres in industrial building in Tsuen Wan
- Preliminary investigation suggests delivery man lured with money into using his job to cover up drug trafficking activities
Hong Kong police have arrested a delivery man during a drug bust. Photo: Warton Li