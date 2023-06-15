Hong Kong police arrest a 58-year-old on suspicion of hurling a pigeon to its death. Photo: Handout
Animal cruelty: Hong Kong police arrest woman, 58, for allegedly killing pigeon outside housing estate
- Caller alerts police to incident at Hau Tak Estate in Tseung Kwan O and claims suspect hurled bird to the ground
- Incident follows discovery of dozens of dead birds between June 4 and 7 linked to separate case of suspected animal poisoning
