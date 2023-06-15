Chau Pak-yin, a dating coach dubbed “Professor Devil”, remains defiant despite two convictions for breach of trade description laws. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong ‘Professor Devil’ dating coach maintains innocence despite convictions for trade description law breaches after he fleeced 2 victims of HK$540,000
- Chau Pak-yin insists he was victim after two ‘damn rats’ said they were charged many times more than what self-styled dating guru at first asked for
- Court hears Chau charged one client HK$330,000 for gold Omega watch and another HK$100,000 for wardrobe makeover
