Hong Kong police have said the syndicate used 29 bank accounts to process nearly HK$100 million in suspected ill-gotten gains. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 19 in crackdown on money laundering syndicate handling HK$100 million in suspected crime proceeds

  • Triad-controlled operation appeared on police’s radar after five core members allegedly defrauded a virtual bank out of HK$3.1 million
  • Police arrest 15 men and four women in series of raids across city, in addition to seizing documents, mobile phones and bank cards

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:53pm, 15 Jun, 2023

