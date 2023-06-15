Hong Kong police have said the syndicate used 29 bank accounts to process nearly HK$100 million in suspected ill-gotten gains. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest 19 in crackdown on money laundering syndicate handling HK$100 million in suspected crime proceeds
- Triad-controlled operation appeared on police’s radar after five core members allegedly defrauded a virtual bank out of HK$3.1 million
- Police arrest 15 men and four women in series of raids across city, in addition to seizing documents, mobile phones and bank cards
